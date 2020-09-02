In Chicago visit, Dr. Birx raises alarm over growing COVID-19 positivity rates in parts of Illinois

“Ohio has been able to reverse community spread in rural areas by using mask mandates, increasing awareness of social distancing and really making sure people understand that even in a family gathering, you have to still do these social distancing elements to protect one another,” she said.

When asked whether Illinois did the right thing by instituting a stay-at-home order early on and conducting a phased re-opening, Birx said Southern states have proved that the illness can be curbed with other types of mitigation measures, such as limiting activity in bars, reducing indoor dining and wearing masks.

Pritzker and many state health officials have credited the March 21 stay-at-home order with slowing the growth of COVID-19 in Illinois earlier this year, and have said it helped prevent most area hospitals from becoming overwhelmed at the height of the illness here. Pritzker had decried the lack of a national stay-at-home order early in the pandemic.

“The model we have followed here in Illinois is one in which science and public health guide our decisions, and that has led us to Illinois having the lowest positivity rate compared to our neighboring states and saved thousands of lives,” said Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for Pritzker, in a statement Tuesday responding to Birx’s comments.