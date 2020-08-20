In DNC speech, Sen. Tammy Duckworth assails Trump as ‘coward-in-chief’

“I couldn’t think of anything that demonstrated more courage than you in that helicopter,” Biden told Duckworth at a fundraiser earlier this year. “No one has more courage or compassion than you.”

During a brief virtual speech to the Illinois delegation to the DNC earlier this week, Duckworth described the vice presidential selection process as “tough, but such an educational experience.” The senator said she gained a new appreciation for how Biden’s loss of his wife and daughter in a car accident mere weeks before he took office in the Senate shaped his worldview, including how he commuted daily from Delaware to Washington.

“I got to really understand Joe Biden’s platform and what he’s trying to do,” she said. “I always knew Joe was empathetic and resilient and was somebody who was going to fight for working families because he gets us, but I got to appreciate that he really understood this firsthand because he was a single dad during a difficult time. He understood what it meant to work an entire long day, and then have to commute for hours to get home so you could be there to tuck his kids into bed.”