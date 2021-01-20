 Skip to main content
Indiana State Police trooper helps mother deliver child on Indiana Toll Road, police say
Indiana State Police trooper helps mother deliver child on Indiana Toll Road, police say

The newborn was named Malaki Robertson and he was given the middle name "Thomas" after the first name of the trooper who came to the family's aid.

LAPORTE COUNTY — A trooper took quick action when he realized an expectant mother was about to give birth in a semitrailer on the Indiana Toll Road. 

At 12:30 p.m. Friday Trooper Thomas Maymi was on duty on the Indiana Toll Road near the 52-mile marker where he was parked watching traffic, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

A semi then stopped in the westbound lane and a man get out of the vehicle's driver side. He ran across the interstate to the trooper asking for help.

The man told the trooper that his wife is pregnant and might be in labor. Maymi called for ambulance and then went with the driver to check on the woman in the semi.

Once inside the truck, the driver's wife welcomed the trooper, saying she was in labor. At this point, it became clear that there was not enough time to get her to the hospital to give birth and it would be up to the trooper to deliver the baby.

Maymi assisted the woman with her ongoing contractions until LaPorte County EMS came on scene.

Two minutes after paramedics arrived, the baby was delivered and the mother and baby were taken to Northwest Health LaPorte hospital.

"We are pleased to announce that baby, mom, dad and even Trooper Maymi are all doing fine," Fifield said.

The newborn was named Malaki Robertson and he was given the middle name "Thomas" after the first name of the trooper who came to the family's aid. Malaki weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

Maymi said he was "glad that he was in the right place at the right time and wishes them congratulations."

The parents, Shaniqua Traywick and Carl Robertson, were surprised by the sudden arrival of their baby boy and thanked the trooper for helping deliver the child.

"We were all troopers that day," Traywick said.

