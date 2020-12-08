Individual mailboxes may be a thing of the past at new homes in this Illinois community

Individual mailboxes at new residences may be a thing of the past in Aurora.

Any new construction, even single-family developments of any size and style, will have clusters of mailboxes where residents go to get their mail.

That was the word recently from city planners who were going over changes to the city's subdivision control ordinance at a City Council Rules, Administration and Procedure Committee meeting.

"The Post Office no longer allows individual mailboxes," said Tracey Vacek, a senior planner. "Every so often, there is a cluster of mailboxes, a lot like townhomes."

Aldermen on the committee said they were surprised to hear that. Ald. Edward Bugg, 9th Ward, said clusters were built as part of the new Laurelton Place subdivision off Hafenrichter Road in the 9th Ward, on the far southeast end of town.

The subdivision includes a mix of single-family homes, some valued as much as $500,000, Bugg said.

"The people were not very happy that they had centralized (mailboxes)," he said. "It was very, very surprising."

Vacek said city officials have talked to the Post Office about it, and tried to get it changed, to no avail.