Inside an Illinois community college where the lesson is cannabis.

Lott noted that Oakton also has a partnership agreement with Northern Michigan University allowing graduates of the Oakton program to transfer there to pursue a bachelor’s degree in medical plant chemistry.

Starting in the fall, he said, Oakton will launch a certificate program in cannabis transportation logistics and supply chain management, a more business-oriented, 14 credit-hour program including courses in cannabis cultivation operations, security guard training, operations and supply chain management and an introduction to transportation, warehousing and logistics.

Lott emphasized, though, that Oakton Community College does not train students in actual marijuana cultivation.

“That is not one of our programs,” he said. “We have explored down the line whether or not we want to have a cultivation program, but the laws are pretty specific about cannabis and drugs on campuses.”

One possibility the school has considered, he said, is using tomato plants as a substitute for cannabis plants.