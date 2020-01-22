Intruder shot during Danville home invasion identified
0 comments

Intruder shot during Danville home invasion identified

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DANVILLE, Ill. — Police say an eastern Illinois homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion.

A Danville man told police that at least two people armed with handguns and wearing ski masks kicked in his door and attempted to rob him Sunday night, Commander Josh Webb said. The homeowner, armed with a handgun, fired multiple shots at the intruders, Webb said.

Officers located a man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who later died at an hospital. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Jordan Parrish, 29.

The homeowner told police that at least one other intruder fled the scene when shots were fired, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

No arrests have been

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News