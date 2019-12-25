Iowa companies rethink drug tests as Illinois pot laws change

McCollough said about a dozen employers have told her they either no longer screen for THC or have considered dropping that part of their drug tests as a result of Iowa's growing medical marijuana program.

"They're just finding that it's not worth it," she said, noting the tests' lack of conclusive evidence for impairment.

When it comes to policing recreational marijuana use, McCollough said she is aware of companies on both sides of the issue.

Some companies "don't have a problem with someone using that type of product outside of work so long as they still come into work, they're not impaired and they complete all of their job duties," McCollough said. "There are other employers who choose to take a more hard stance with their drug policies. ... It's absolutely a decision point for employers right now as to whether they want to keep (THC) on their drug tests."

Kirsten Wennerstrom, a board member with the Iowa Senior Human Resources Association, said she also is aware of Iowa companies that might do away with THC testing. Others, she added, could do away with preemployment drug tests entirely, especially if it keeps Iowa as an attractive place for Illinois residents seeking jobs.