Is the COVID-19 pandemic growing or shrinking in Illinois? New website tracks a key metric

A group of Illinois COVID-19 researchers has launched a webpage to try to help residents see and make sense of the latest pandemic trends, including one of the easiest metrics to understand: the reproduction rate.

Though it’s based on complicated math, the reproduction rate offers a simple gauge of the pandemic’s trajectory. A number above 1 means the epidemic is growing. Below 1 means it’s shrinking.

One way to think of it is that the figure represents the average number of new people who are infected by one sick person before that sick person recovers or dies.

So if 100 sick people collectively infect exactly 100 new people, the pandemic isn’t growing or shrinking. But if those 100 sick people infect 110, the pandemic is growing, with a reproduction rate of 1.1. If those 100 infect just 90, the rate is 0.9 and the pandemic is shrinking. If the rate stays below 1 for good, the pandemic will die out.

Currently, three different estimates from the modelers all show that, at last count, the pandemic was shrinking statewide, with the reproduction rate around 0.88 to 0.95. But not all regions were faring as well as others, with some hovering near a rate of 1, according to at least one team’s projection.