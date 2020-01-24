It didn’t take long for someone to pilfer weed from an airport bin where travelers ditch their stash

CHICAGO — One person’s trash is another person’s stash.

Chicago police say someone apparently stole marijuana this week from one of the blue boxes placed at Midway Airport for travelers who need to dispose of their weed before they get on a plane.

The “marijuana amnesty boxes” were placed there and at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month when it became legal to possess marijuana in Illinois. It’s not illegal to have it at the airports, but possessing marijuana is still illegal under federal law, and airspace is regulated by the federal government.

The boxes give people a chance to get rid of their marijuana to ensure they’re not breaking federal law and won’t run into an issue when they land at their destination. That’s exactly what someone did Monday, according to Chicago police.

About 6 p.m., someone reached into the box and “removed an unknown object from inside,” police said, apparently the weed that had been tossed into it earlier.