Joliet house explosion leaves homeowners, neighbor injured

JOLIET — One person was critically injured and two other people also were hurt following an explosion that leveled a home southwest of Chicago.

The blast occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday in Joliet, according to the Will County sheriff's office.

The homeowners were outside the house doing yard work when the house exploded. They suffered injuries. A neighbor was struck by debris.

Authorities on Sunday night were trying to determine what caused the explosion.

