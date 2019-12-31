Judge dismisses suit against University of Illinois counselors in Chinese scholar's death

URBANA — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain Chinese scholar against two University of Illinois counselors it accused of not taking appropriate steps after the man convicted of killing her spoke to them about his fascination with serial killers.

Judge Colin Bruce ruled Monday that the June 2017 slaying of Yingying Zhang “was simply too remote a consequence of Defendants’ alleged actions to hold them responsible under the federal civil rights law,” The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.

Zhang's family argued that social workers Jennifer Maupin and Tom Miebach should have done more when Brendt Christensen, who is serving a life sentence for killing Zhang, told them three months before her abduction about his fascination with serial killers and that he had purchased and returned items to move and dispose of a body.

Zhang's body has never been found.