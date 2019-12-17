Judge finds woman’s petition seeking exoneration for murder conviction of ex-Chicago Bear’s pregnant girlfriend has ‘merit,’ can move forward

An effort to exonerate Marni Yang — convicted of the 2007 murder of ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle’s pregnant girlfriend — has cleared its first legal hurdle.
Lake County, Ill., Judge Christopher Stride ruled Tuesday morning that the post-conviction petition filed by Yang’s attorneys had merit, which means it can now move on to the next stage.
Her attorney Jed Stone described Stride’s decision as a “big step towards exoneration” in a news conference after Tuesday’s hearing, a sentiment echoed by Yang’s father, Larry Merar.
Merar said while it’s difficult to be optimistic while incarcerated, he thinks the news of Stride’s decision will be “uplifting” for Yang, who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing and is currently serving two life sentences at Logan Correctional Center.
Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim, who was not in office during Yang’s original trial, said in written statement that the decision was “expected.”
“This is a formal three stage process,” Nerheim said. “During stage 1, the judge is only required to review the statements made by the defense attorney. Therefore, to make it from stage 1 to stage 2 was and is expected. At stage 2, we will have the opportunity to respond to the claims made by the defense for the first time.”
Prosecutors plan on filing a motion to dismiss the petition, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Humke told Stride during the brief court hearing.
The petition, filed in October, seeks a reversal of the conviction, a new trial or an evidentiary hearing based on evidence that Yang’s attorney says proves she didn’t murder Rhoni Reuter, 42, who was six months pregnant with Gayle’s child when she was gunned down at her Deerfield condominium.
Yang’s attorney Jed Stone said Yang consistently proclaimed her innocence until, thinking police were going to arrest her 16-year-old son, she came up with a “harebrained” plan to falsely confess to a friend she knew was wearing a wire.
Yang had described shooting Reuter to her friend Christi Paschen, whom police had pressured into cooperating, while sitting at a Denny’s restaurant.
“I took the first shot,” Yang said on the tape played at her 2011 trial. “I remember screaming because at that point I realize we are now at the point of no return. … I just started emptying the clip. … I took one last shot in the head and finished her off, and I took off.”
A juror said after the trial that the recording was “the slam dunk” that assured Yang’s conviction, but Stone said Yang’s confession did not match “the immutable true facts of the crime,” and Yang’s father Merar told the Chicago Tribune Yang had told him ahead of time that she was going to make up a story in order to protect her son.
Stone said that Yang’s original attorneys also failed to challenge evidence presented by prosecutors, specifically video that prosecutors said showed the car Yang had rented leaving the area, and that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have proven Yang’s innocence.
“This case is a classic recipe for a wrongful conviction and we’re unraveling it,” Stone said. “If it had three legs to stand on, two of those legs are broken and one of those legs is crumbling. Their stool cannot stand.”
Investigators hired by Yang’s family have “proven” that Yang did not murder Reuter and are attempting to find the actual killers, private detective Perry Myers said, asking anyone with information to call his firm, MSI Detective Services.
“We know it’s out there,” Myers said. “We know there’s information.”
Stone said he is seeking to have an expert testify about the DNA evidence in the case, which Stone said will exonerate Yang, as well as the ability to issue “very discrete, very specific” subpoenas.
