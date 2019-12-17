Judge finds woman’s petition seeking exoneration for murder conviction of ex-Chicago Bear’s pregnant girlfriend has ‘merit,’ can move forward

Prosecutors plan on filing a motion to dismiss the petition, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Humke told Stride during the brief court hearing.

The petition, filed in October, seeks a reversal of the conviction, a new trial or an evidentiary hearing based on evidence that Yang’s attorney says proves she didn’t murder Rhoni Reuter, 42, who was six months pregnant with Gayle’s child when she was gunned down at her Deerfield condominium.

Yang’s attorney Jed Stone said Yang consistently proclaimed her innocence until, thinking police were going to arrest her 16-year-old son, she came up with a “harebrained” plan to falsely confess to a friend she knew was wearing a wire.

Yang had described shooting Reuter to her friend Christi Paschen, whom police had pressured into cooperating, while sitting at a Denny’s restaurant.

“I took the first shot,” Yang said on the tape played at her 2011 trial. “I remember screaming because at that point I realize we are now at the point of no return. … I just started emptying the clip. … I took one last shot in the head and finished her off, and I took off.”