Judge tells COVID plaintiffs to try again

A Sangamon County judge said plaintiffs have to try again in challenging Gov. JB Pritzker's authority to impose restrictions to control the COVID-19 virus.

Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow dismissed lawsuits filed by plaintiffs in six counties challenging Pritzker's authority, but also gave attorney Thomas DeVore the option of refilling the cases.

"The court does find that a cause of action may exist, it just has not been properly pled," Grischow wrote in her ruling.

She gave DeVore up to 21 days to refile the lawsuits and gave the state 21 days after that to respond. Oral argument will be held after that.

The lawsuits were filed by plaintiffs in Edgar, Sangamon, Bond, Richland, Clinton and Adams counties. All of them contended that no public health emergency existed in those counties and that Pritzker should not be allowed to exercise emergency powers to deal with an emergency that doesn't exist.

Grischow said the plaintiffs contended the pandemic did not meet three criteria set out in state law, such as number of people who have been tested for, contracted or died from COVID-19 in their counties.