Judges deny requests in McHenry, DuPage for restaurants to remain open for indoor service despite state order following COVID-19 spike

“I feel bad for anyone in the service industry at this point, that relies on indoor service,” he said.

Brauer added that he plans to comply with Pritzker’s executive order as the lawsuit continues.

“We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way, as far as COVID-19 goes," he said. "But we’d also like to operate legally.”

In the motion to dismiss, Judge Wheaton noted that “the harm to Plaintiff’s business is outweighed by the immense risk to the public health posed by enjoining the Governor’s statutory and constitutional powers to combat COVID-19.”

Wheaton also cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in September that closely linked dining at restaurants and bars to the spread of the virus; the CDC found that adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely to report dining at a restaurant than those who tested negative. Indoor dining was found to be particularly risky, she said, because diners can’t wear masks while eating and the virus can linger indoors.