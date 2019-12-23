$300K bail for man arrested in chaos after memorial shooting where 13 wounded in Chicago

White, who prosecutors said was clutching a black bag containing a .357 Magnum revolver with one spent shell casing and five live rounds, allegedly admitted he attended the house party with his girlfriend but said he hid in a closet after hearing the commotion erupt from the shooting.

Authorities also said that White claimed he took the weapon out of fear because of the shooting and crime in the neighborhood.

White’s court-appointed attorney pushed back, saying prosecutors did not present enough evidence for White to be held without bond.

Ortiz agreed the burden for denying bail hadn’t been met. But she said she was ordering White held on $300,000 bond based on two prior felony convictions and the seriousness of the new charges.

Several supporters of White who attended the hearing left the courthouse without commenting. White returns to court next week.

Murphy said the investigation into the shooting would continue. Authorities said there had been no new arrests late Monday.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. Sunday during a party in honor of the birthday of Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man fatally shot near the intersection of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive during an attempted carjacking April 26 in the Loop.