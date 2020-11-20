Kyle Rittenhouse bailed out of Kenosha jail after attorneys post $2 million

Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail in Wisconsin Friday afternoon after his attorneys posted $2 million bail, setting the teenager free as he awaits trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during summer protests in Kenosha, police said.

His release came over the objections of family members and lawyers for two of the men he shot. They had asked for higher bail and voiced concerns Rittenhouse would flee, which his lawyers have said he would not.

The 17-year-old’s release was funded by donations sought by his attorneys, who appealed to the political right, where Rittenhouse is popular. Those lawyers also are seeking to overturn Democratic presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

An attorney set up the payment and then a private security detail transported him from the jail about 2 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County sheriff’s department.

One of Rittenhouse’s lawyers, John M. Pierce, said previously that the bail money would come entirely from funds raised by a non-profit that champions conservative causes led by another of the teen’s attorneys, L. Lin Wood.