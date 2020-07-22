Laid-off workers brace for expiration of the extra $600 in unemployment benefits helping them get by. ‘It’s a slap in the face.'

Andres Moreno is making slightly less on unemployment than he was working full time as a server at the downtown restaurant Fisk & Co, but it has been enough to pay rent on his Avondale apartment and occasionally buy takeout from neighborhood restaurants and knick-knacks from local shops. Without the supplement, his weekly benefit would drop to $300 and he couldn’t afford to support those businesses, he said.

The enhanced benefits are also helpful as he looks to buy health insurance, since he lost his employer-provided benefits.

Moreno, 35, thought about getting another job, but safety concerns held him back.

Though he was recently told his temporary layoff is now considered indefinite, he is hopeful he will be called back to work at the restaurant, where he got full benefits and a 401k.

“I’d much rather have a secure job than the extra $600,” Moreno said.

Concerns that people would rather be idle than working aren’t based in reality, said Jeremy Rosen, director of economic justice at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law. People want safe and stable work -- the problem is the dearth of stable jobs and safe workplaces, he said.