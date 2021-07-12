Land of Lincoln Honor Flight cancels D.C. trips

"This decision was made after an exhaustive review and analysis of all of the factors involved in our ability to take a flight this year. Based on the current protocols and restrictions, we believe that we will not be able to provide our veterans the full flight experience in a safe, healthy and comfortable manner," said Joan Bortolon, the group's president.

The organization provides veterans with free trips to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials.

The National Honor Flight organization suspended flights through Aug. 15 in response to concerns about COVID and restrictions. The July 20, Aug. 14, Sept. 14 and Nov. 9 trips had previously been cancelled.

"Our veterans deserve the best. We don't want to fly just because we can, we want to fly when we can do it well and with full honors for our veterans. We hope we will be able to resume flights in 2022," Bortolon said.

Those seeking additional information should call (217) 473-2540, (217) 585-1219 or (217) 652-4719.

