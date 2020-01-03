Latest round of dispensary applicants hopes to capitalize on promised social equity elements of recreational cannabis law in Illinois

The latest phase of the cannabis rollout will test the social equity measures of the recreational pot law that have been heavily touted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration. Of 250 possible points, 50 are based on social equity elements.

Points will be awarded, for example, to applicants who can show that more than 50% of ownership has lived for at least five of the last 10 years in areas where there is a high level of poverty, unemployment or arrest rates tied to cannabis.

Applicants also can get points if the proposed business owner or owners have been arrested, convicted or adjudicated of a marijuana-related crime that is eligible for expungement under the new law. Businesses with at least 10 full-time employees could also qualify for social equity points if at least 51% of those workers live in areas disproportionately impacted by marijuana enforcement, or have been arrested, convicted or adjudicated of a marijuana-related offense.

In the event of a tie between two applicants, the department will look at the applicants’ community engagement plans to make a final call, according to the governor’s office.