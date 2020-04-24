Lawmaker files lawsuit to thwart Pritzker's stay-home order

"There's nothing we can do as Republicans," he said. "We're in the superminority."

Bailey's lawsuit argues that the state Emergency Management Act gives the governor just 30 days worth of emergency powers and that has been exceeded. It asks the court to declare subsequent orders by the governor void.

"I've got nine grandchildren and four children and I want them to be able to live and thrive in Illinois," Bailey said.

Bailey said he understands the tremendous pressure the closure has put on businesses across his district because he owns Bailey Family Farm, Bailey Family Freight and BNB Excavating. His daughter is a hairstylist -- not essential under Pritzker's order.

"Right here in Louisville there's four hair shops, or salons, right around here in this little area," Bailey said. "It's taken its toll. I've had men calling my office breaking down in tears because they don't know what to do. They're out of work. One wasn't even able to apply for unemployment yet because the state's lines are so messed up."

Pritzker said during his daily press conference that sacrifices are necessary to save lives.