Lawsuit against Bradley University claims 'inferior' education after spring move online

PEORIA -- Bradley University broke its agreement with students and parents last spring when they shuttered the school in the wake of the burgeoning COVID-19 crisis.

That's the gist of a federal lawsuit, filed last month in U.S. District Court in Peoria by an undergraduate nursing major who is listed anonymously in the filing as Jane Doe. The suit is seeking to be made a class action on behalf of other students who were enrolled at the time.

Renee Charles, a spokeswoman for the university, said the school was aware of the lawsuit and that many other institutions are facing similar cases. Bradley, she said, doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The woman's attorney, Matthew T. Peterson of Tampa, Fla., said it is common in these types of lawsuits for a student to use an anonymous name.

The suit claims the school reneged on its agreement to provide a quality education and didn't refund any money back to the students.

" . . . after Bradley's change to online instruction only, Plaintiff received an inferior level of education, as instructors reduced the workload and instruction time," the suit said.