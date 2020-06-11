Lawsuit: Reproductive Health Act’s insurance mandate violates religious freedoms

The Illinois Baptist State Association, dental office Southland Smiles Ltd. In Cook County, and trucking company Rock River Cartage Inc., in Whiteside County, are asking a judge to rule the Reproductive Health Act “unlawful, invalid, unenforceable, null and void,” according to the filing. They also want to be reimbursed for the cost of filing the case and attorney fees.

Those groups adhered with the law since Pritzker signed it and it became immediately effective on June 12, 2019. But, their attorney wrote, they did so “against their will” given the Reproductive Health Act “creates government-imposed coercive pressure on (the parties) to change or violate their religious beliefs.”

On Oct. 21, 2019, the Thomas More Society filed a complaint with the U.S. Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights challenging the same aspect of Illinois’ reproductive health care law.

At the time, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union pointed out that Illinois allows those who provide health insurance and have a religious objection to abortion procedures to opt out of that insurance mandate.