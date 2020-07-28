Lawsuit seeking compensation for Illinois store closures should be tossed, state says

“Never in the history of this nation and certainly in the history of the State of Illinois has a state government issued such sweeping executive orders that so extensively and so completely usurped the private property rights of individual business owners for a public person,” the business owners argued in a court document. “The business class members have been called upon to sacrifice all economically beneficial use of their property in the name of the ‘common good.’ Without just compensation, … (they) will be saddled with the cost of paying for government action to ‘flatten the curve’ of the COVID-19 epidemic for the benefit of all Illinoisans.”