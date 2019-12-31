Legal weed sales start Wednesday, but six stores in Illinois won’t be ready to open. Here’s why.

Recreational marijuana sales start Wednesday in Illinois, but 18% of the dispensaries that received state and local approval to sell weed won’t be ready in time.

Twenty-eight marijuana stores around the state plan to open their doors to recreational customers, many as early as 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Another six received approval but will not open because of construction, permitting issues or other reasons.

Zen Leaf’s location in St. Charles is one of them. Though city council approved recreational cannabis sales in the western suburb, there are still zoning issues to work out, said spokesman David Spreckman. The dispensary hopes to be open by February.

“It’s going well, it’s looking good, it’s just taking a little bit of time,” he said. “Everybody thought, ‘Jan. 1 is good, the state’s going to be ready,’ but in reality, in every one of these townships, it’s a whole different process.”

Dispensary operators have had concerns for months they might not be ready for the Jan. 1 kickoff of recreational sales. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the recreational cannabis law last summer, giving operators about six months to prepare.