Legionnaires' cases may be linked to Chicago-area hospital

WINFIELD — State health officials are investigating whether three cases of Legionnaires' disease are linked to a suburban Chicago hospital.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the three people were all patients at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, about 30 miles west of Chicago. One person was an inpatient, while the other two had outpatient visits.
IDPH said the three patients also had other possible sources of exposure in the 10 days before their symptoms began, so the hospital may not be the source.
The department says it's working with the hospital to further investigate the cases and will be conducting more tests of facility's water. IDPH says the hospital is providing information to patents and employees who may have been affected.
Most healthy people don't get Legionnaires' disease after being exposed to Legionella bacteria, which occurs naturally in the environment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends public health officials conduct investigations into the source of Legionella whenever two or more cases are possibly associated with a health care facility within 12 months of each other.
You eat clean, work out, meditate and pretty much do all the “right” things. So of course that means you’ll be slim, healthy and injury-free, correct? Not so fast. Some seemingly good things actually aren’t so great, especially if you go overboard or get into them too quickly. Here are a few times that your best-laid intentions can backfire, and how to find the middle ground.
Giving up sugary soft drinks sounds like a good plan if you’re trying to cut calories. But a study from the University of Texas Health Science Center found that diet soda consumption was actually linked with obesity. What gives? “At zero calories, diet soda will not make you gain weight,” says Amy Goodson, sports nutritionist for the Dallas Cowboys. “However, the artificial sweetener in diet soda does not satisfy the body’s craving for sugar, and may trigger sugar cravings and can potentially lead to eating more calories from other foods.” Swap diet soda for plain or flavored water or add a lemon twist to carbonated water.
There’s nothing wrong with reading labels and buying organic. But if these eating habits become so strict it sacrifices your health or becomes nearly impossible to reasonably maintain, it’s time to reassess. “People with orthorexia embrace such a narrow view of their version of healthy eating that they go overboard,” says Lisa Ellis, an eating disorders specialist in New York City. Unlike anorexics, orthorexia sufferers are more concerned about the perceived quality, not quantity, of their food. Over time they find their food choices dwindle down drastically, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Recovery usually involves professional help from someone who specializes in eating disorders.
It seems logical to cut out high-fat milk in favor of skim, especially if you’re trying to lose weight, but one study found that the full-fat version may be a better bet. Swedish researchers found that people who consumed high-fat milk, butter and cream were less likely to become obese over a 12-year period than those who never or rarely ate high-fat dairy. One possible reason: “Fat sustains you longer, so you’re fuller and likely to eat less overall,” says Tori Cohen, director of food and nutrition services at Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Even if you’re a seasoned exerciser, diving directly into a challenging yoga class — often called Power Yoga — can cause you to strain muscles. “Power Yoga increases strength, provides a moderate cardio stimulus, and increases flexibility,” says Michele Olson, professor of exercise science at Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama. “But, go easy in the early stages. Use blocks and other props. Go slowly and modify poses when necessary. Moves should feel good, not painful,” says Olson.
The popularity of box jumps — called plyometrics, or jump training — in popular workouts such as CrossFit or bootcamp fitness, has been increasing. Unfortunately, such high-impact moves can be really rough on your tendons, bones and joints, particularly for newbies, says Olson. “Muscles and tendons can only be stretched and shocked so many times before they break down.” To stay safe, begin slowly and progressively, working the jumping moves into your routine, says Olson.
Like yoga, the slow and relaxing nature of stretching makes it seem like an unlikely high-risk venture, but you can definitely overdo it, says Michael Shepard, an orthopedic surgeon with Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, Calif. Stretch only after you’re warmed up, ideally after your workout. And focus on total body stretches versus individual muscles, suggests Shepard, such as downward dog.
Fifth-grade students were asked to set a price for trading slaves during a social studies lesson at a St. Louis County school, an assignment for which the principal says the teacher "expressed significant remorse."
A suburban Chicago couple whose house was ransacked this week is begging whomever made off with some belongings inside to return just one thing: The small white box containing the ashes of their infant son.
When lawmakers were looking to fund capital projects, much of the focus was on doubling the gas tax and expanding gambling. But lawmakers also raised other taxes, including one on many parking spaces. Details >>>