Legislation: Illinois schools would have to get OK from tribes before using Native American mascots, logos

Illinois schools using Native American mascots and logos may be required to get written consent from local tribes and provide education on Native American history and culture if they want to participate in playoff-level competition.

State Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, pitched the amendment to the Interscholastic Athletic Organization Act last week.

The proposal comes on the heels of a student-led protest over the use of the Princess Hononegah Indian mascot and other Indian imagery and iconography at Hononegah High School in Rockton.

While the school is named after a real Indian named Hononegah, who was the wife of Rockton's first settler, Stephen Mack, students asked the Hononegah School Board to end the school's tradition of having a cheerleader dress in an Indian Princess costume and dance at sporting events, remove the Indian chief logo from the building and identify a new mascot for the school.

West's bill would allow Hononegah to continue using the Indian name and Princess Hononegah mascot with conditions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the proposed legislation, schools wanting to use a Native American logo, mascot of other Native American imagery would have to: