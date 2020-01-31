Letter: Chicago suburb workers worry about asbestos exposure

HAZEL CREST — Employees in a Chicago suburb filed a complaint with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency saying that a contractor used unlicensed laborers to perform an improper asbestos abatement at a building that houses a police department.

The group of Hazel Crest village employees who work at the old Village Hall building are concerned they may have been exposed to asbestos during pre-construction work performed at the building last month.

The employees sent the complaint letter to the state agency anonymously earlier this month.

“We are writing this letter anonymously so that we don’t get fired for reporting this violation…” the complaint says. “Please help us. We want to live a healthy and long life. They are taking this away from us.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The state EPA confirmed to The Daily Southtown that it received the complaint and that it was referred to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Department of Environment and Sustainability.