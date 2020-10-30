Lightfoot administration official defends plan to ticket speeders driving 6 mph over limit

The Tribune reviewed city crash data and found a more complicated picture of the safety situation than the administration has presented, with total crashes actually down in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

During Friday’s hearing, Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th, told Biagi it would make sense to install additional cameras on the existing speed camera poles in the vicinity of city parks and schools.

"If the thought process is capturing revenue while trying to once again convince everyone that this will slow down traffic as people get tickets, a second camera would capture the license plate that we’re missing on a lot of these,” O’Shea said.

Biagi said that is something the city will consider.

And West Side Ald. Michael Scott Jr., 24th, said the city should consider putting in new speed cameras in different locations entirely.

“I know that over the course of the last two years, I don’t think you’ve put in any new cameras. So are we looking, since this is a safety issue, are we looking at new traffic patterns?” Scott asked.