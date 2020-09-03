Lightfoot reacts to Trump threat to cut federal funding for cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ripped the latest White House threat to cut federal funding for Democratic-run big cities, saying on social media that if President Donald Trump “wanted ‘law and order,’ he’d start with the White House.”

“1,000 people die daily from his failure on the pandemic. Instead of taking ownership, he chooses to play politics with lives,” she added in a tweet.

Lightfoot’s comments followed a memo issued by the Trump administration threatening to cut funding for New York City, Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., over what he said was lawlessness in those cities.

Any move by Trump to strip cities of federal dollars would likely be challenged in court. Under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago successfully sued Trump over federal funds he withheld due to the city’s sanctuary policies for immigrants.

As he campaigns for re-election, Trump has sought to rally his base by criticizing big cities over protests, crime and looting.