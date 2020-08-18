Lightfoot responds to President Trump’s criticism for raising Chicago bridges, says move protects Trump Tower

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, has sent her “little notes” after the city’s protected Trump Tower downtown from “protesters and vigilantes.”

Lightfoot made the comments on MSNBC Tuesday morning after being asked about criticism from President Trump about her decision to raise the bridges. At a Wisconsin event on Monday, Trump said Lightfoot “literally raised up the drawbridges to prevent hordes of rioters from ransacking the city.”

In response, Lightfoot said, “One of the bridges we put up is near Trump Tower because our protesters and vigilantes would love nothing more than to attack Trump Tower.”

“So those little notes that I get from Eric Trump after every time that we’ve protected that property, if they want us to stop, say the word,” Lightfoot added.

Eric Trump is executive vice president of The Trump Organization. An email to the Trump organization was not immediately returned.