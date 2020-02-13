Lincoln area home named for Julius Rosenwald

Kathryn Harris, retired library services director at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, said Rosenwald shared traits with Lincoln including honesty and empathy. It was Rosenwald's relationship with Booker T. Washington, who led Tuskeegee Institute in Alabama, that got him involved in building schools in the south, she said.

"Despite being one of the richest, wealthiest men in the nation, Rosenwald was able to appreciate and give some level of understanding to the position that the black man found himself in the racist, Jim Crow and segregated era of the first quarter of the 20th Century," Harris said.

Former U.S. Attorney Jim Lewis said Rosenwald pushed the construction of the school buildings -- with the help of local communities and governments -- "when there were few if any schools for African-Americans."

Lewis was a community organizer and Head Start teacher in Mississippi in the 1960s. "I walked past a Rosenwald school each day," he said. "It was an old, unpainted wooden building, no longer in use. But it was still respected in the community."

Springfield resident Carolyn Blackwell, 75, attended a Rosenwald school in Providence, Ky., starting when she was 6. The long-time educator said the school gave her "a good start."