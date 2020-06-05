Lincoln fire chief apologizes for Facebook post

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The chief of the Lincoln Fire Department issued a written apology Thursday for sharing a Facebook post that said Trump supporters would blow the heads off of looters.

Chief Bob Dunovsky said the decision to share the post "was made in haste and without much thought" and that he didn't have any ill intent when he did it.

"Today in the world of social media, what one may find cute, amusing, or even funny can conversely be found offensive or hurtful by others," Dunovsky wrote in his apology. "I'm sorry and I apologize for the nature of said posts."

The apology was addressed to "Mayor Goodman, City Council Members & the Citizens of Lincoln." Seth Goodman is the mayor of Lincoln. He could not be reached for comment.

In the Facebook post, another person wrote "If s--- hits the fan and you decide to start robbing people...you might want to start with the houses that have Bernie/Biden 2020 signs. They don't believe in guns. Those Trump supporters will blow your worthless head off."

Reached Thursday, Dunovsky said he used his personal Facebook page when he shared the item.

"Even though I am a city official, I am a Second Amendment person," he said. "Things that get posted on my Facebook page are pro-Second Amendment."