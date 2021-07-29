Lincoln Presidential Library to host 'Back to School Bash'

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a free "Back to School Bash" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 to help children get ready for the classroom and offer a helping hand to busy parents.

The event will offer educational and fun games for children. They can learn how telegraphs were used during the Civil War and send their own messages in Morse code. They will have the opportunity to talk to Springfield firefighters and explore a fire truck. They can also answer trivia questions, go on a scavenger hunt, play street hockey and more.

The bash will also have activities for parents. They will have the chance to learn about child-safety and money-management tips, find out about educational resources, get free haircuts for the kids and obtain COVID-19 vaccinations for themselves and their children. Advance registration is suggested for vaccinations; visit bit.ly/ALPLMvaccine.

The event will take place at Union Square Park across from Springfield's Presidential Museum. In case of rain, it will be held inside the presidential library. Free parking is available in the ALPLM's parking garage at Sixth and Madison.

Organizations planning to participate include the Springfield police and fire departments, Illinois Secretary of State's Office, United Way, YMCA, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Springfield's Lincoln Library, the University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts, the Illinois Department of Public Health and more.

