Lincoln sculpture bidding Springfield 'an affectionate farewell'

Seward Johnson is internationally known for life-like bronze statues. Others include "Double Check," (1982), a statue of a businessman checking his attaché case, formerly located in a park across an intersection from the World Trade Center, and "Unconditional Surrender," based on the World War II photo V-J day in Times Square of a U.S. sailor kissing a total stranger.

Wills said Sixth Street between Jefferson and Madison street will closed to traffic Monday.

The sidewalk between Sixth Street and the museum also will be closed.

Wills added that work in the area is slated to wrap up by 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.

The exhibit was a joint initiative of the ALPLM and the City of Springfield.

Gettysburg address on display

The ALPLM's copy of the Gettysburg Address can be seen at the museum's Treasures Gallery beginning Wednesday through Nov. 30.

The display commemorates Lincoln's delivery of his most well-known speech on Nov. 19, 1863, at the dedication ceremony for the Soldiers' National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

It is one of five surviving copies of the address written in Lincoln's own hand and is known as the "Edward Everett copy."