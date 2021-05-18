Lincoln to eventually return to CS8 after unanimous board vote

LINCOLN — Some breakups are only temporary.

Lincoln Community High School District 404 board members voted unanimously to return to the Central State Eight Conference with a 4-0 vote on Monday.

Lincoln, one of the founding members of the CS8 in 1993, moved to the Apollo Conference in 2017 after a 2015 vote. It will now pivot back to the CS8 as early as the 2022-23 or 2023-24 school year. Lincoln superintendent Dwight Stricklin said he hopes that will be determined in the next couple of weeks.

The school board, which consists of new members since the 2015 vote, hosted a special meeting the previous week and the crowd of about 75 visitors overwhelmingly favored the CS8 due to the Apollo's lengthier commutes.

"If we were just closer, the Apollo would be a great conference for us because all of the schools are the same size," Lincoln superintendent Dwight Stricklin said. "It's a nice fit, but we just cannot get past the location. The drive is never going to change, but we are looking forward to going back to the Central State Eight and renewing those rivalries. It will get our students, coaches and community excited."