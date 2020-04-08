Liquor sales banned after 9 p.m. in Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a sweeping curfew order on all liquor sales across Chicago, banning sales after 9 p.m. in the city’s latest attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not punitive. It’s protective,” Lightfoot said.

Earlier in the week, Lightfoot first floated the idea of enacting new rules to stop Chicagoans from congregating outside of liquor stores.

Lightfoot’s liquor store curfew is the latest step taken by the city to stem COVID-19. On March 26, she closed Chicago’s lakefront, The 606 elevated trail and the Riverwalk after widespread flouting of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

At least three liquor stores on Chicago’s West Side previously agreed voluntarily to close early to encourage people to stay home. Southwest Side Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th, also announced Tuesday that liquor stores in his ward voluntarily agreed to shut down at 5 p.m. every day.

Lightfoot said she personally rode up to the 50th Ward on the Far North Side, where she told groups of people gathering outside to “break it up.”

