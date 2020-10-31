 Skip to main content
Listen now: Capitol Cast podcast about what to expect on Election Day
As Election Day nears, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Illinois.

The Capitol News Illinois team discusses the upcoming votes for a graduated income tax amendment and two seats on the Illinois Supreme Court as well as a legislative push for statewide police reform.

