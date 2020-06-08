Listen now: Capitol News Illinois launches ‘Perspectives on Progress’ discussion series with black leaders

To begin the series, the Statehouse news bureau reached out to the 31 members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to hear their perspectives and share their experiences with racism and their thoughts on what actions, legislatively or otherwise, are needed to move forward.

“You know, the pain and the trauma that that triggers, people often say to us, why do you guys always talk about reparations, why do you talk about, you know that black people, but every time that happens, we’re reminded of the whippings we got from the slave masters when we were enslaved and we couldn’t do anything about it. We’re reminded of Emmett Till, kid couldn’t do anything about it. We’re reminded of Trayvon Martin. We’re reminded of Laquan McDonald. It all continues to come back at us. And we’re almost in positions of no control, so this is trauma for us. … It is relived at a magnitude that is escalated constantly.”