Listen now: How Illinois is reopening after COVID-19
top story

Listen now: How Illinois is reopening after COVID-19

On this week's Capitol Cast podcast: 

A week after the Illinois General Assembly wrapped up a historic special session, the state has entered Phase 3 of the reopening plan. Reporters Peter Hancock, Jerry Nowicki, Rebecca Anzel and Ben Orner analyze the status of the pandemic and how the General Assembly responded to it.

