Listen now: Inside covering Illinois state government during the pandemic
On this new episode of Capitol News Illinois’ podcast, Capitol Cast: Four interns with the University of Illinois Springfield's Public Affairs Reporting program talk about their experience covering the Illinois Statehouse during a pandemic. Guests are Kade Heather (Gannett/State Journal-Register), Tim Eggert (Chicago Daily Law Bulletin), Neil Earley (Chicago Sun-Times) and Ben Orner (Capitol News Illinois.

