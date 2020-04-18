llinois matches deadliest day with 125 new COVID-19 deaths

Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews did not respond to several messages seeking comment last week. On Friday and Saturday, no one answered the phone at the facility.

A person who answered the phone Saturday afternoon at Villa Clara directed a reporter to email a request for comment; no one had responded to the email as of Saturday evening.

The novel coronavirus has been reported in 93 counties after Hamilton County in southern Illinois reported its first case on Saturday.

More than 137,000 tests have been completed, including more than 7,000 in each of the past two days. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has set a goal of 10,000 completed tests per day to get the most accurate picture of COVID-19 in the state.

“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing,” Ezike said, adding that Illinoisans “must continue to be strong and hold the line” when it comes to social distancing.

Pritzker said he has yet to decide whether to lift or extend the state’s stay-at-home order when it expires at the end of April.