llinois pushes for digital equity with new broadband investments

Digital navigators will be volunteers or staff from social service agencies, libraries and health care centers that can offer remote and in-person guidance to members of their community. Qualified applicants will receive training on how to assist residents.

“We’d like to develop this into a full statewide network,” Office of Broadband Director Matt Schmit said. “Almost like a one-stop shop. Instead of folks calling the Office of Broadband and trying to get a hold of me, getting what I would hope to be helpful information and guidance, we've got a network of folks around the state that are able to make those connections.”

Illinois Connected Communities, a pre-existing grant program, will be awarding a second round of funding as part of the Digital Equity Package – $150,000 will come from the state with another $150,000 in funding matched by philanthropic and non-state entities. The program offers community organizations up to $15,000 in grants centered around three aspects of broadband: access, adoption, and utilization.

These grants offer funding for data gathering and organizing so communities can discover shortcomings, non-governmental partners and sources of non-state funds for projects. The first round of grants went to 12 organizations in July, including four school districts, two municipal governments and other organizations.