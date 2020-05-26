Local secretary of state driver services facilities to reopen June 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local driver services facilities will reopen starting June 2 and offer limited services for the first two months.

Offices will limit services to licensing new drivers including teens, updating expired driver's licenses and state IDs, and vehicle transactions until July 31, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office said in a statement.

The offices have been shuttered since March.

Customers are asked to wear face masks, and Plexiglas dividers have been installed at work stations. Employees will also wear masks.

Those needing other services before July 31 are asked to complete the requests, including vehicle sticker registration renewals, online at cyberdriveillinois.com. Expiration dates for registration stickers, driver licenses and ID cards have already been extended by at least 90 days after June 1.

Some Chicago facilities and one in Springfield are open on Mondays, and will reopen June 1.

