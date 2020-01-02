Long lines at Illinois cannabis dispensaries expected to continue through weekend

“I can’t imagine they (the lines) are ever going to be as long as they were yesterday,” said Kris Krane, president and co-founder of 4Front Ventures, which owns Mission South Shore dispensary in the South Chicago neighborhood. “But I do imagine we’re going to have lines just for the foreseeable future.”

Before Mission opened Thursday, the line stretched down the side of the building. Other Chicago dispensaries had lines that snaked down blocks and around corners, and downstate, lines reached through parking lots and into fields.

In Collinsville, the line at the Illinois Supply and Provisions dispensary was shorter early Thursday. Half an hour before the doors were scheduled to open, fewer than 100 people were waiting close to the entrance. But as the morning progressed, more customers lined up.

On New Year's Day, the line wrapped around the parking lot and down a nearby street.

The dispensary had 1,500 customers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Demand was so high that some products sold out before the store closed at 9 p.m.

Jeremy Sheppard, a restaurant manager from Rosewood Heights, said he got in line at 5 p.m. Wednesday. After he learned there was an estimated five-hour wait, he left and decided to try again early Thursday.