Long lines at Illinois cannabis dispensaries expected to continue through weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Long lines at dispensaries are expected to continue through the weekend, officials said Thursday, when it announced that customers spent almost $3.2 million on legal cannabis in Illinois on Wednesday, the state’s first day of recreational marijuana sales.
Former state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, an architect of that law who now serves as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s senior advisor for cannabis control, reported during a news conference that dispensaries across the state conducted 77,128 transactions.
The swift business continued into the next day.
“Today was a busy day just like yesterday,” said Jason Erkes, of Sunnyside Dispensary in Champaign. “But people don't seem to mind the line. They're excited to have a trusted place to buy their products.”
To meet the expected demand, Sunnyside put limits on the quantity of products costumers could buy. Erkes said they didn’t seem to mind the limitations set to being able to purchase 7 grams of flower products. Edibles, vapes and concentrates could be purchased at any number.
Chris McCloud, spokesman for Illinois Supply and Provisions, a dispensary in Springfield, said maintaining supply is a daily concern and the nationwide market for recreational cannabis sales shows “there’s no real way to predict it.”
“Concentrates and flower probably make up about 80 percent of the demand, that's generally what we expect,” McCloud said. “It tends to mirror most markets across the country.”
Illinois is the 11th state to allow legal sales of recreational marijuana to adults. As the clock ticked down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, many dispensaries were reporting long lines outside their stores, in some cases stretching around their block. Thirty-seven dispensaries are selling recreational weed in Illinois.
The much-anticipated event was made possible by passage of a new law during the 2019 legislative session, the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which legalized the sale, possession and use of marijuana for people 21 and older.
Most marijuana stores have implemented buying limits due to a statewide shortage of flower, or the dried buds that can be smoked. More product shipments will continue to come into the shops, but the pickings might remain slim at some dispensaries.
“I can’t imagine they (the lines) are ever going to be as long as they were yesterday,” said Kris Krane, president and co-founder of 4Front Ventures, which owns Mission South Shore dispensary in the South Chicago neighborhood. “But I do imagine we’re going to have lines just for the foreseeable future.”
Before Mission opened Thursday, the line stretched down the side of the building. Other Chicago dispensaries had lines that snaked down blocks and around corners, and downstate, lines reached through parking lots and into fields.
In Collinsville, the line at the Illinois Supply and Provisions dispensary was shorter early Thursday. Half an hour before the doors were scheduled to open, fewer than 100 people were waiting close to the entrance. But as the morning progressed, more customers lined up.
You have free articles remaining.
On New Year's Day, the line wrapped around the parking lot and down a nearby street.
The dispensary had 1,500 customers by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Demand was so high that some products sold out before the store closed at 9 p.m.
Jeremy Sheppard, a restaurant manager from Rosewood Heights, said he got in line at 5 p.m. Wednesday. After he learned there was an estimated five-hour wait, he left and decided to try again early Thursday.
Sheppard wanted to find out what products were available and ask the staff about the effects, both for himself and for his fiance. She has spinal stenosis and takes opiates for the back pain she experiences, according to Sheppard. He would like to see her use marijuana for pain management instead.
"Honestly, I think it's overdue," he said of weed legalization.
Pamela Althoff, executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, said there were a few snags on the opening day, including glitches in the software that dispensaries use at the point of sale, which contributed to long wait times. Previously, dispensaries were allowed to sell only to qualified medical patients, but now they must keep close track of both medical and recreational sales, which are taxed differently.
Adjustments made by the software company to address that change, Althoff said, caused a few problems. Many dispensary operators also had made design changes to stores to accommodate a larger retail clientele, but state officials had not yet inspected all of those changes and some dispensaries were unable to open for recreational sales on Jan. 1, she said.
And then there were issues of supply. Under the new law, Althoff said, medical dispensaries, which were the first to receive licenses for recreational sales, are required to keep a 30-day supply of marijuana products for their medical customers, leaving only a limited amount of inventory available for recreational customers.
She said supply shortages are expected to continue until April or May, when cultivation centers that have been licensed to grow recreational marijuana reap their first crop.
State officials remain busy implementing other parts of the bill. On Tuesday, Pritzker issued 11,017 pardons that will lead to the expungement of records for people with low-level marijuana convictions. Eventually, Pritzker’s office said, more than 700,000 criminal records will be expunged under the new law.
Thursday marked the deadline for people to submit applications for the next wave of dispensary licenses. As many as 75 new licenses will be issued May 1, with priority being given to “social equity” applicants – people with previous marijuana convictions, their families and people from areas of the state with high crime or child poverty rates.
A share of the revenue the state receives from recreational marijuana sales is earmarked for the new “Restore, Reinvest, and Renew Program” to fund community projects in neighborhoods that, in Hutchinson’s words, “have been hardest hit by the war on drugs.”
Other revenue is earmarked for a Cannabis Business Development Fund that will provide grants and low-interest loans to social equity applicants to help pay part of the startup cost of launching a marijuana-related business.
The Belleville News-Democrat, Capitol News Illinois and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: The first day of legal pot sales in Illinois
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-7-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-6-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-5-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-4-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-10-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-2-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-1-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-9-TB.jpg
US-NEWS-NEARLY-3.2-MILLION-IN-LEGAL-8-TB.jpg
Sunnyside_Pot 8 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 9 01.01.20.JPG
Allen_Emma 01.01.20.JPG
Bruno_Tom 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 1 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 2 01.01.20.JPG
Guevara_Nathan 3 01.01.20.JPG
Nu_Med 1 01.01.20.JPG
Sunnyside_Pot 1 01.01.20.JPG
1 Sunnyside_Pot 6 01.01.20.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten