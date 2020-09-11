Longtime Democratic state Sen. Terry Link resigns his seat a month after being charged with federal income tax evasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic state Sen. Terry Link is quitting the legislative seat he’s held for more than two decades, roughly a month after he was charged with a federal count of income tax evasion, he said in a resignation letter Friday.

Link’s resignation takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Link has not commented publicly since a criminal information was filed in U.S. District Court on Aug. 13 accusing him of not reporting income on his 2016 tax return. He did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon.

He resigned his position on the Legislative Ethics Commission the same day the charges were made public.

The Tribune reported last year that Link wore a wire for the FBI as part of an investigation of former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who prosecutors said had sought a state senator’s support on video gambling legislation that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

In the complaint against Arroyo, the state senator was not named, identified only as “Cooperating Witness 1.” The Tribune has reported that Link was the unnamed lawmaker, which he repeatedly and vehemently denied.