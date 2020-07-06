Looking for an outdoor retreat? Shady trails, quiet lake greet visitors to Moraine View

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEROY — If you are looking for solitude and a place to get in touch with nature, try the Tall Timber Trail at Moraine View State Recreation Area.

As its name suggests, the 1½-mile Tall Timber Trail meanders through an area of tall trees that provide comforting shade on a hot summer day and muffle unwanted sounds. Instead of road noise, you’re more likely to hear the bubbling call of a house wren or the rat-a-tat hammering of a pileated woodpecker.

Interspersed among the trees are backpack campsites with picnic tables and fire rings. There are a total of 33 primitive campsites along the Tall Timber backpack trail and Catfish Bay walk-in camping area. If you prefer a less rustic experience, the main campground has 137 Class A sites.

Located about 15 miles southeast of Bloomington-Normal and four miles north of LeRoy, the park encompasses 1,687 acres.

The park is named for its position along a glacial moraine, a ridge of gravel and rock left in the last Ice Age. As you drive along North 2600 East Road toward the entrance road, you’ll notice you are ascending a hill, especially if you are on a bicycle or approaching from LeRoy. At the crest of the hill, a sign directs you to turn east.