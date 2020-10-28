Macon Co. reports another death; Pritzker, health department director warn of COVID case increases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and another death, as the region the county is part of moved closer to more state restrictions to prevent its spread.

Region 6, which includes Macon and nearby counties, had a positivity rate of 7.9% on Tuesday. A region faces mitigations once its positivity rate is at 8% or higher for three straight days or exceeds other key metrics for an extended period.

The latter case is what led to Chicago becoming the seventh of 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan due for increased economic restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants for indoor service. The restrictions kick in on Friday.

Two other regions are above the 8% positivity rate threshold, and another, like Region 6, is quickly nearing the threshold as well.

This Macon County resident who died was a female in her 70s. That brings the county’s total to 53.

Since the start of the pandemic, Macon County has reported 3,245 cases. Of those, 1,762 have been released from isolation, 1,391 remain in home isolation and 39 are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Shelby County reported seven new cases.