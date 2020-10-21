Macon County reports 3 COVID deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Two more of the 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan have reached a threshold necessitating increased restrictions, joining two other regions which remain above the key metric.

Will and Kankakee counties in Region 7 and DuPage and Kane counties in Region 8 will be closed for indoor service at bars and restaurants and will see capacity limits of 25 people or 25% of maximum occupancy among other restrictions. The mitigations will take effect Friday.

Region 6, which includes Macon and nearby counties, is at 7.6 percent. A regions faces mitigation if it stays above 8% for three days. Several counties within the region, including Macon, have been placed at heightened warning levels in recent months for exceeding metrics that measure the spread of the virus.

Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 74 new cases. Officials identified the three individuals who died as a man and woman in their 80s and a man in his 70s. To date, there have been 51 deaths and 2,649 confirmed cases.

Shelby County also reported the death of a woman in her 60s, bringing its total to 12. Health officials also said 11 more residents tested positive for the virus.