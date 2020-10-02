Madigan challenger emerges

Kifowit said she has spoken to other House Democrats about supporting her bid. She declined to identify any of them because, she said, they fear retaliation. She would also not say how many offered their support.

Kifowit said she is not asking that Madigan resign his seat in the House, but that he should no longer serve as speaker. Since 1993, Madigan has served as speaker for all but two years.

Kifowit was first elected to the House in 2012. She is running unopposed for reelection. She chairs the State Government Administration and Veterans' Affairs committees. She is a full time legislator.

Kent Redfield, a retired political science professor at the University of Illinois Springfield, said Kifowit's announcement could put some pressure on Democratic candidates in closely contested House races in the suburbs. They could be pressed to declare whether they support Kifowit or Madigan for speaker.

"If you're smart you say I don't know who the choices will be," he said.

But he said it also helps keep Madigan's name in the forefront through the election.

"It elevates the Madigan issue which is about all the Republicans have got," he said. "The timing of doing it before the election will not win Kifowit any friends in the Democratic caucus."