Madigan confidant, three others due in federal court on ComEd bribery charges

McClain and the other defendants also conspired to have ComEd hire a Madigan-favored law firm and lawyer, previously identified in public testimony as Victor Reyes of Reyes Kurson, and to accept into ComEd’s summer internship program a certain number of students who resided in Madigan’s 13th Ward, according to the charges.

Pramaggiore and McClain also allegedly took steps to have an individual appointed to ComEd’s board of directors at the request of Madigan and McClain, the indictment stated. Tribune has identified the appointee as Juan Ochoa, the former head of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority of Chicago.

Madigan, 78, the longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history and chairman of the state Democratic Party, is referred to in the charges only as Public Official A and has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The day after the indictment was announced, the speaker released a lengthy statement defending his history of making job recommendations and saying that if anyone at ComEd had tried to bribe him, “it was never made known to me.”

But the charges against McClain signal federal prosecutors have now cracked Madigan’s innermost circle and pose the most imminent threat to the speaker’s long hold on power.